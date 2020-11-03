Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is leading in early results for the 10th Legislative District State House Position 2.
Paul has 38,751 votes, or 52%, compared to Republican Bill Bruch's 35,464, or 48%
The district includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
"We are cautiously optimistic," Paul said. "There are still a lot of votes to be counted. We ran a good campaign, so it is really heartening to get these results."
As of Tuesday's tally, Paul had received 6,434 votes in Skagit County, compared to Bruch's 4,327. Paul had garnered 25,358 votes in Island County over Bruch's 21,313. Bruch tallied more votes in Snohomish County with 9,824 votes over Paul's 6,959.
"This is not a moderate district, and you could really see it going any number of ways," Paul said. "Certainly, these numbers are in the range of expectation given the district."
The state House seat has a two-year term.
Paul originally won the seat in 2018, ending 20 years of Republicans holding the position.
"I am a little conservative by nature, so as I said before, I am cautiously optimistic, but I am really pleased to see the numbers thus far," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.