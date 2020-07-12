Longtime Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt faces two challengers with experience in local government as he tries to win re-election to Commission Seat 2 against Peter Browning and Mary Hudson in the August primary.
Browning, who spent 19 years as director of the county Public Health Department before his position was eliminated in 2014, now leads the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. He states no party preference.
Hudson, a Democrat, is concluding her first term on the Mount Vernon City Council and works as general manager of Wells Nursery.
Dahlstedt, a Democrat, said his 20 years in office has given him plenty of experience coming back from recessions. In the aftermath of the 2008 recession, the commissioners made a 10% cut to staffing across the board.
“That’s not an easy thing to do,” he said.
His experience has also given him time to build relationships with state and federal leaders. Grant opportunities will be few and far between during recovery, and strong relationships with legislators will help Skagit County get its share, he said.
“I don’t think you can just walk in off the street ... and be able to do that,” he said.
With the potential for the COVID-19 pandemic to severely disrupt government operations, Hudson said the county needs leaders who are ready to look for efficient ways to conduct business. Recovery will be difficult and painful, but she said she’s prepared to have difficult discussions on which government services are essential and which could bear some cuts.
“We need to aggressively look for ways to save money in government,” she said.
Browning is less concerned than his opponents with COVID-19 in 2021, saying he believes there will be a vaccine by this fall, based on progress in medical trials.
Soon after, he said, he believes a vaccine can be distributed to vulnerable populations, which will drastically reduce the impact of the pandemic going forward.
But until then, he said the public needs to abide by public health guidelines on masks and social distancing.
“We can’t afford another shutdown,” Browning said. “We still have to show some sense.”
He said the biggest challenge facing a commissioner is how to manage growth in a way that benefits the county.
Too many people who work in Skagit County can’t afford to live here because of a severely limited supply of rental housing.
“Every time they do that they take their paycheck and spend it somewhere else,” Browning said.
While the county commissioners can’t force a city to accommodate more housing units, he said they can consider a rural village, which allow for higher-density development outside urban centers.
Hudson said she was motivated to run for county office in part because of Dahlstedt’s disengagement with leaders in Mount Vernon.
“It’s unfortunate that the commissioner who serves this district doesn’t meet with the mayor,” she said.
In a period of economic recovery, she said elected officials will need to work together more, not less. Personal disputes only get in the way of that, she said.
Dahlstedt said the county sends staff to city council meetings when it’s relevant, and he has served on several joint committees over the years with Mount Vernon leadership.
He said he would attend a Mount Vernon council meeting if asked, but said attending a meeting just to show up isn’t a good use of his time.
“If they’re not able to run the city ... we could certainly take on the responsibility, but I don’t think they want that,” he said.
– See the candidates’ full questionnaires with the story at goskagit.com.
