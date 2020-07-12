A first-time candidate and an Anacortes business owner are challenging incumbent Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen in the upcoming primary.
Mark Lundsten, a first-time candidate for elected office with three years of experience on the county Planning Commission, said he was motivated to run to counteract what he sees as a degradation in political discourse, encapsulated by the election of President Donald Trump.
Wesen, who’s served since 2009 in this position as a Republican, is seeking a fourth term representing District 1 — the western portion of the county — on the board of commissioners.
The third candidate, John Archibald, did not respond to multiple interview requests, did not return a questionnaire to the Skagit Valley Herald and has not submitted information to include in the county Voters Pamphlet.
Archibald owns John Picasso’s, a cafe in Anacortes. He resigned from the Anacortes City Council in 2017, about three years into his first term, citing the need to focus on his business.
Both Wesen and Lundsten highlighted recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as a significant challenge facing a commissioner in January.
Lundsten said the pandemic has “shown the vulnerability of our society” in the way that it impacts the most vulnerable most severely.
For example, he referenced the disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the Latino community. Despite making up about 18% of the county population, they’ve contracted 60% of the county’s confirmed cases.
This vulnerability comes from systemic inequality, manifesting in poorer housing and job security, he said.
“These people are living tenuously in our society,” he said. “We need to make this a good place for them.”
Wesen said he anticipates having to make difficult cuts to county services as the county reckons with the impacts of COVID-19, and leadership will need to find ways to do things more efficiently.
This will be even more crucial as the state and federal governments work to correct their own budgets, and likely will be reducing support for cities and counties, he said.
With the pandemic causing much of the county’s staff to work from home, he said it’s worth thinking about continuing this practice to cut costs.
“Do we need all the large office spaces we have?” he asked.
Wesen served as a county commissioner throughout the 2008 recession, when the commissioners pushed for a hiring freeze, incentivized retirement and ran some county services four days per week.
“Just as you must balance your family budget, local government must also,” he said. “I don’t believe our local taxpayers can afford to pay more at this time.”
Lundsten said a county confronted with the task of recovering from the pandemic will need elected leaders who aren’t afraid to think and act differently. He doesn’t believe Wesen would support the kind of expansion of government responsibility that will be needed.
“I think he’s a very status-quo kind of politician, which (means) ‘do as little as possible,’” he said.
Government can do that without great expense, he said. Rather, leaders need to think about using existing funds in different ways.
“It’s not a huge, expensive thing,” he said. “It’s a change in focus.”
Reflecting on his years in office, Wesen said he’s most proud of the construction of the Community Justice Center, a collaborative project undertaken by the county and each of the four cities.
The $48 million replacement for the failing county jail took more than a decade of debate to land on a funding agreement that everyone could agree on.
“For a county of this size, that building is really special,” he said.
– See the candidates’ full questionnaires with the story at goskagit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.