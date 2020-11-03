State Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, held a strong lead Tuesday night in the race to continue representing the 39th Legislative District when the first ballot count was released.
Wagoner had about 64% of the votes — 39,137 votes compared to challenger Kathryn Lewandowsky's 22,332 votes.
"Well that's very good news," Wagoner said upon receiving the initial results while at the Skagit County Republican Party headquarters on election night. "It's very encouraging to have support of voters in the 39th. It has been an honor to serve them over the last three sessions, and seeing that they have faith in me to do a full four-year term is gratifying."
The district includes eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties and northeastern King County.
Wagoner was appointed to the position in January 2018 after the resignation of former Sen. Kirk Pearson.
He formerly served as council member and mayor of his home city of Sedro-Woolley, and is a military veteran.
Wagoner has said he sees economic recovery after the global COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest issue facing state government in the session ahead.
