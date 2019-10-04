Two seats on the La Conner School Board will be contested in the Nov. 5 general election.
Kate Szurek will face John Agen for the District 1 position and Janie Beasley will go up against Marlys Baker in District 2.
Szurek was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in 2014 and was elected in 2015, while Beasley was appointed to the board in 2004 and has been elected three times since.
Beasley, who joined the board to fill a spot left open after the death of her sister Susan Wilbur, said she has a good reason for wanting another term.
“Because it was my sister’s passion and I want to continue with her legacy,” said Beasley, who said she is an enrollment assistant with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
Beasley, who serves as the current board’s president, said among the challenges facing the district are balancing its budget and repairing a strained relationship between two employee unions and the district superintendent.
The unions — including the one for the district’s teachers — issued votes of no-confidence in June against Superintendent Whitney Meissner, who was hired in 2017.
“Change is a hard thing for people to accept,” Beasley said. “(Superintendent) Tim (Bruce) was with us 25 or 30 years. I’m hoping we can work through this with communication. We all have the same goal — to help our kids be successful.”
Baker is a registered nurse with five sons. One has graduated from La Conner High School, while the other four are in the high school, middle school and elementary school.
“I have a genuine want for all students to have a positive educational experience,” she said in a questionnaire provided by the Skagit Valley Herald. “My children love their school and I want all children to have a good experience and positive outcomes.”
Baker said the biggest issue facing the candidate elected to the position is the lack of communication.
It’s something she said she has an idea of how to fix.
“We need to create better communication and transparency among teachers, parents, the board, and the superintendent by creating opportunity for more open discussions and change,” Baker said in the questionnaire.
In District 1, Agen, who works in sales management, is facing local attorney Szurek.
Agen, who said his occupation has given him experience in conflict resolution, negotiation and personnel, is concerned about the district’s finances.
“To me it’s greatly concerning that we’re running over budget and drawing from reserves in a time of relative economic prosperity,” he said.
In addition to the serving on the La Conner board, Szurek said in a questionnaire provided by the Skagit Valley Herald that she has also served on the Onion Creek and Colville school boards.
She said her school board experience as well as her legal background and commitment to education are reasons voters should choose to keep her on the board.
Szurek said the biggest issue facing the district is funding, and that the way to address that issue is to continue working on the district’s budget.
In regard to the conflict between the unions and Meissner, Agen said better lines of communication could have “prevented the hornets’ nest that ensued.”
He has suggested having two teachers each from the elementary, middle and high schools sit in on school board meetings.
“It would be a more readily conduit or avenue for union members to communicate with the board and would greatly diminish issues that have arisen,” he said.
