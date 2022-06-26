svh-202206xx-news-Dirt-Cup.jpg
Dirt Cup winner Tyler Courtney races Saturday at the Skagit Speedway in Alger.

ALGER — Tyler Courtney came up big Saturday night at the 50th Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup.

The Indianapolis driver pocketed $76,000 when he won the feature race on the final night of the three-day Skagit Speedway sprint car event.

Courtney took $50,000 for winning the 50-lap race and $26,000 for laps led.

After he and 2021 Dirt Cup champion Dominic Scelzi led the 26-car field to the green flag, it was Scelzi jumping out to the early lead.

Courtney took the lead on lap 25, and held it until the end.

Kerry Madsen of Knoxville, Iowa, made a late pass of Scelzi to take runner-up honors, and Scelzi, of Fresno, California, finished third.

For his second-place finish Madsen was 2022 Dirt Cup Rookie of the Year, while the Steve Dyer Skagit Regular award went to fifth-place finisher Jason Solwold of Burlington.

Like Scelzi, Solwold is a former Dirt Cup champion. The only other former champion in Saturday's main event field was four-time champion Jonathan Allard of Chico, California, who placed 14th.

Courtney had a solid week overall at Skagit Speedway.

He won the Dirt Cup tune-up event on June 20, then finished sixth in the main event on the first night of racing, and fifth in the main event on the second night.

His racing leading up to the Dirt Cup finale was enough to earn him the top qualifying spot.

Feature race winners on each of the first two nights were Tim Kaeding of San Jose on Thursday and Trey Starks of Puyallup on Friday.

This year's Dirt Cup featured the return of the 410 sprint cars, which hadn't been part of Skagit Speedway's signature event since 2014.

In the midget division Saturday, Travis Jacobson of Lake Stevens led all 25 laps to win the feature race. Tanner Holm was second and Nick Evans third.

Jacobson was 10th in the Thursday main event and first in the Friday feature race.

The winner of the Thursday main event was Jake Helsel of Monroe.

