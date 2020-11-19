The state governing body for high school sports has directed schools to halt all indoor activities for the next four weeks.
The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association changed its policy on sports workouts to abide by a Sunday proclamation by Gov. Jay Inslee.
"We are just rolling with the punches," Sedro-Woolley boys' basketball coach Chris Spencer said. "We are going to adjust and keep moving forward."
The new policy does not include the use of pools.
"We are completely shut down right now," said La Conner girls' basketball coach Scott Novak. "We were able to do some stuff before. We were going twice a week and getting things done, but now we aren't doing anything."
The WIAA Executive Board also voted this week to delay the start of high school sports from Dec. 28 to Feb. 1, while shortening each season to seven weeks.
While outdoor activities are still allowed, the WIAA has made it mandatory that all participants wear facial coverings at all times.
Sports deemed to be low or moderate risks for transmitting COVID-19 may hold intrasquad scrimmages, while high-risk sports are limited to workout pods of six athletes or less.
"With the way the weather is, there just isn't much we can do outdoors," Novak said. "Our kids are now doing what they can on their own."
Spencer said his squad remains committed.
"We've been meeting on Zoom as well one day per week," he said. "So we are going to just keep marching on. Our student athletes want to be working out right now and we have a lot of support. What we have done so far has really worked out very well.
"We can condition outside in small pods while following all necessary safety measures. Saying that, it's also 40 degrees outside and raining."
