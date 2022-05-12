Rising inflation means food banks can't catch a break, even as the impacts of COVID-19 start to wane.
At Helping Hands Solution Center, the county's largest food bank, new clients are pouring in, saying their money simply isn't stretching as far as it used to.
"In my adult life, I don't remember something like this,” Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Skrinde said.
While food banks everywhere saw a massive spike in demand due to pandemic-related unemployment, this feels different, Skrinde said. This is a slower but more constant trickle, as more and more people get overwhelmed by rising costs of food and other necessities.
“We’re seeing … a different kind of need," she said. "People who don't know what to do next.”
Skrinde said she's been approached in public by those who recognize her Helping Hands jacket, asking her how to use the food bank.
At just one of Helping Hands' locations, volunteers saw a 50% increase in the number of clients from one week to the next, Skrinde said.
She said she's been told, “I've never had to (use a food bank), but my money just isn't stretching as far as it used to.”
Jose Ortiz, a volunteer and former director of the Tri-Parish Food Bank in Burlington, said need is only increasing, thanks to rising costs, rent hikes and the continuing impacts of COVID-19.
“You have to go to the food banks whether you like it or not," he said. "We hear the stories not just from clients, but our own families.”
These conditions mean people are desperate right now, Ortiz said. Gas and batteries have been stolen from Tri-Parish trucks, and he's heard similar stories from other food banks.
“You want to get mad because if they would ask we would give it to them, but at the same time this is the reaction from the community,” Ortiz said.
Demand doesn't compare to the early days of the pandemic — when the food bank was serving about 2,500 families — but many of the 500 to 600 families coming each week now are new clients, he said.
“You can tell by the way they're dressed, the cars they're driving," he said. "We know they were probably doing very well at one time or another.”
In response to rising grocery prices, Skrinde said Helping Hands is trying to add more food to each of its prepacked food boxes to better supplement food assistance programs.
However, her team is seeing significant demand in the things food stamps pay for. Some of the busiest days are when the food bank has things such as detergent and deodorant to hand out.
“When we have those days, we’re seeing almost all new people," Skrinde said.
Ortiz said the Tri-Parish Food Bank is struggling to meet the needs of the families it serves now, and he's worried for the migrant farmworkers who will soon arrive in the Skagit Valley, and who have relied on Tri-Parish's services in the past.
"They don't make enough money to survive," he said.
Volunteers want to supply a variety of protein and produce, but to do so the cost and quality of the food may have to drop.
“We already see the decline in food, and we don't know what's going to be out there for grants,” Ortiz said.
