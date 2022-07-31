Every sector of the economy, and every person in the country, has felt the effects of inflation and staffing shortages.
Those working in the pet-related sector — and pet owners — are no different.
Pets are often seen as family and come with the same two large expenses as a child: food and medical care.
Here are the big challenges of pet-related businesses and pet owners in Skagit County:
Pet Food
The Humane Society of Skagit Valley goes through about 800 pounds of dry dog food and 360 to 450 pounds of dry cat food a month, said Director Janine Cejas.
Thankfully, during the past few months inflation and supply shortages haven’t been bad enough to affect the Humane Society.
The nonprofit primarily gets its dry pet food from Costco, regularly buying 20 bags of both dog and cat food at a time to get it through the month. It has found that the Kirkland brand was easiest on the dogs’ digestive systems.
There was a point in the spring when Costco had a one-bag limit on pet food, and Cejas got nervous that it might be a sign of issues to come.
Fortunately, between Costco, Cenex and Coastal Farm and Ranch, all of which the Human Society was already using, the organization’s pet food needs were met.
In the past two months, Cejas reports seeing no shortages or signs of inflation.
Julie Sterling, owner of Julz Animal Houz in Burlington, a pet food store whose claim to fame is its “raw den” that features raw and lightly cooked pet foods, has had the opposite experience.
“Everything has been a nightmare since March 2020 from a business standpoint,” Sterling said.
Though she said the three years she has been open have been a struggle, she still sees her healthy pet supply business as successful.
“Even with COVID, obviously 2020 we had a slump, but 2021 we were trending up. In 2022 we were trending up, until recently where we’ve flatlined,” Sterling said.
That flatline is largely due to inflation.
Feeding a pet even partly fresh food is better for them than dry food, but Sterling said pet owners are having to choose between a better quality pet food and gas to get to work.
She is seeing customers choosing cheaper brands or going from a 100% raw diet for their pet to 50% raw and 50% dry.
“They come in and say ‘I can’t afford this anymore,’” Sterling said.
Pet owner Jennifer Zimmerman is in this situation.
She used to buy dog food that was $60 a bag for her boxer Bane, but now buys a store brand. Even then, she said the store brand has nearly doubled in price, going from $25 to $42.
“I just couldn’t do it anymore,” Zimmerman said of the higher priced dog food.
She said she is wary of switching up the brand of food again and risking possible dietary issues for her boxer. Instead, she manages the rising cost by cutting from elsewhere in her budget.
In addition to rising prices, Sterling has also seen supply shortages. She said 10% to 20% of what she would normally order is out of stock.
“We were out of my essentially bread-and-butter (Farmina Pet Food) for weeks,” she said, pointing out that even large brands are having sourcing issues.
Lori Eide-Walton, owner of Junior, a dogo Argentino, and multiple other animals, said she has struggled to find food for her animals.
First it was hay and grain for her horses, then dog and cat food. She said the cat food she buys has increased from $18 to $28.
While Julz Animal Houz used to have to change the prices on products once or twice a year, some brands have already sent three emails this year to alert Sterling to price changes.
“When you think it’s over and the dust settles, something else happens,” Sterling said of the emails about price increases.
She said she is also looking into bringing in slightly lesser quality pet foods of the same brands she already carries.
This way customers have a cheaper product that she knows is still sourced with quality ingredients.
Sterling is also bringing in less “fluff” items, heavily scaling back on items such as beds and car seats for her customers’ four-legged friends.
“Right now the priority is feeding the community’s pets with high-quality food,” she said. “Beds can wait.”
Medical Care
Taking pets to the vet, whether it be a routine visit or an emergency, is an unavoidable part of being a pet owner.
It is also an expensive part.
The Humane Society, which often has to use whichever veterinary clinic is available, has found that inflation has caused prices to rise by up to 33%.
Cejas said getting a cat neutered a year ago cost $25. Now it is usually over $100.
Zimmerman has felt the pain of rising vet costs.
Her 8-year-old Yorkie Jake takes medication for his epilepsy.
He also gets an injection every month to help with the itching caused by the epilepsy medication. Zimmerman said she has seen this price rise from $52 to $87.
A few years ago, Jake had to get 12 teeth pulled, costing Zimmerman about $1,200. More recently, he got four teeth pulled, costing her $2,400.
Zimmerman tried to look into why costs have skyrocketed and could find no reason. She said she has gone to the same vet clinic for 24 years and have never seen price increases like this.
High medical expenses have been leading to some animals being surrendered to organizations such as the Humane Society that may not have been otherwise surrendered.
When this occurs, Cejas tries to help the owner, offering grants of about $100 and providing other resources that may help the pet stay with its owner.
To help offset the increasing costs of running the Humane Society, the organization has increased the cost of surrendering an animal by $10. The fee ranges from $45 to $75, depending on the age of the animal.
To offset medical costs, the Humane Society has also been looking into renegotiating the contracts it has with the various municipalities in the counties.
Those municipalities are paying the Humane Society the same for services as they have since 1999, said Cejas.
Staff Shortages
The Humane Society had planned on having more staff by this spring, but it remains severely understaffed.
On any given morning, there will be five staff members to feed the animals and take care of the cleaning of both the main and older campus.
The remainder of the day there will be two or three employees at a time to handle guests and take care of the animals.
In a perfect world, Cejas would like five people available throughout the day.
Overall, the Humane Society has 13 paid employees, five of which are full time, and one intern provided by Community Action of Skagit County. It also uses the help of volunteers.
“I have a short staff who works their fingers to the bone,” Cejas said. “We can always use the help of volunteers.”
Sterling is in a similar situation.
Her Burlington store had to close on Sundays for a month because there was no one to staff it. Even now, it has one certified pet nutritionist in the store each day.
If Sterling is unable to make it to the store to give the employee a lunch break, then the store has to close for lunch.
“I pretty much have an ongoing ad with Indeed to get people in and I can’t even get people to apply,” Sterling said.
Regardless of the situation, Julz Animal Houz plans on staying around for the long run.
“We’re hanging on, we’re not going anywhere,” Sterling said. “If there’s one thing I learned in the 2020 pandemic it is that I, and my staff, are stronger than we ever thought we could be.”
