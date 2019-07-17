ANACORTES — The state Department of Transportation is exploring opportunities to bring new life to the 35-acre Anacortes Ferry Terminal site and wants the public’s input.
The existing ferry terminal is more than 50 years old and deteriorating, and State Ferries plans to construct a new terminal during the 2025-2027 biennium, according to State Ferries’ long-range plan.
States Ferries hopes to leverage public-private partnerships — such as new lodging, shops and restaurants — on the site to help pay for construction of a new terminal, said State Ferries spokeswoman Hadley Rodero.
“We’re looking at the whole site,” she said. “That would include the upper level parking lot.”
State Ferries is working with the city of Anacortes and Port of Anacortes to identify partnerships, she said. The site is owned by the port and leased to State Ferries.
A survey that was started in June asks residents of Anacortes and the San Juan Islands to identify the kinds of businesses and services they would like to see at the site. The plan is to leave the survey open for several months, Rodero said.
“We just want to hear from as many people as possible,” she said.
Currently, there is a small cafe and gift shop inside the terminal. The cafe is operated by Centerplate, the vendor that provides on-board concessions on ferries.
Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Hamilton said she sees potential for a new hotel, conference facility or restaurant on the site.
“I think that people hope to have a restaurant on the west end (of Fidalgo Island),” she said.
State Ferries’ long-range plan calls for upgrades to the terminal building, such as seismic improvements and the relocation of customs processing from Anacortes to Sidney, British Columbia.
Hamilton said both are needed improvements.
State Ferries is seeing an increase in visitors each year. Over the Fourth of July weekend, more than 112,000 people traveled on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes.
