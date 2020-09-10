The Skagit Council of Governments is seeking comment on area transportation priorities as part of its work on the Skagit 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.
Mark Hamilton, senior transportation planner for the council, said the plan is a "blueprint for the regional transportation system." He said the document lays out priorities for transportation projects for the next 25 years, and how they could be funded.
The council is a regional planning organization that includes representatives from county government, cities and towns, and tribes.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has kept staff from holding meetings or attending community events, the organization has launched an online hub for collecting input, Hamilton said.
Assistant Planner Katie Bunge, who designed the website, said planning staff are looking to get as much input as they can.
A survey asks those taking part to rank their transportation priorities — including safety, public transit, road maintenance or non-motorized transportation. The survey should take about five minutes, Bunge said.
Those taking part can leave comments relating to specific parts of the county via an interactive map, Bunge said.
Also, she said respondents are asked to use one word to describe the county's current transportation system, and another to describe how they envision a future system.
Bunge said the entire site is also available in Spanish, and getting input from the Spanish-speaking community is a priority.
The public can learn more about the plan, submit comments and respond to the survey at skagit2045.org.
