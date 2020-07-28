Tighter COVID-19 restrictions on gyms and health clubs, set to take effect Thursday, have been delayed.
Mike Faulk, spokesperson for the governor’s office, said in an email that an update will come next week, and businesses should work under existing guidelines until then.
“The announced changes to fitness and indoor recreation are on hold as we evaluate the best approach for a wide variety of activities in this area,” he said.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new restrictions alongside changes for restaurants and bars at a news conference July 23.
The new rules would have limited fitness centers to five people at any given time, not including staff.
