MOUNT VERNON — Gov. Jay Inslee talked Friday with leaders in Skagit County about homelessness, housing affordability and his $146 million plan to fight homelessness.
His proposal, which would commit money from an emergency reserve fund in 2020, comes with the goal of cutting homelessness statewide in half over the next two years.
“There is a broad agreement (in the Legislature) that this is a statewide issue and demands a statewide response,” Inslee said.
Those in attendance, including city mayors, county commissioners, staff and representatives from several nonprofits, informed Inslee of the existing shelter resources in the county, and discussed housing projects in Mount Vernon and Anacortes.
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson asked about expanding a tax incentive for multifamily housing redevelopment to include small cities, something she was told is in Inslee’s draft plan.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau asked the governor to consider releasing a vision for what the homeless support system should look like, and a breakdown of which levels of government are responsible for different services.
She said there is a perception that Mount Vernon isn’t doing enough to address homelessness, but she said the truth is the city doesn’t have a funding source for such services.
“We don’t have the tax base for a $2 million shelter,” she said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.