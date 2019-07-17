DECEPTION PASS — Gov. Jay Inslee visited a new site Wednesday along what is known as The Whale Trail when he made a stop at West Beach in Deception Pass State Park.
The trail has about 100 sites from British Columbia to Southern California.
The West Beach site came together through the efforts of several advocacy groups and governmental organizations including the NOAA Fisheries and Authorization Program, the Southern Resident Orca Taskforce, Pacific Mammal Research and the Deception Pass Park Foundation.
Inslee not only made a stop in Deception Pass State Park, but visited a restored fish passageway in Arlington and a restored Cornet Bay shoreline west of Deception Pass.
“Each of these projects tell the story of orca health and the components we need to have a chance at whale recovery,” Inslee said in a news release. “We’re looking at how we can provide more fish with more miles of passageways, how we can get back to natural habitats along our beautiful shores, and how we engage and get folks invested in orca and salmon recovery. This is important work that gets to the heart of who we are as members of the same Pacific Northwest family.”
