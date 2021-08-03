LA CONNER — With her grandfather a longtime chronicler of Skagit County stories, Rachel Cram grew up with history all around her.
Now the La Conner High School student has created a tour in downtown La Conner that helps others learn a little history themselves.
Inspired by an essay and encouraged by a family friend, Cram affixed posters on eight local buildings between Maple Hall and The Ginger Grater. Each has a QR code that visitors can scan with their smartphones to watch a short video Cram produced about each building's history.
Among some of Cram's favorite revelations: The Ginger Grater was once used as an arts school where University of Washington students studied painting during the summer; La Conner Seafood & Prime Rib House used to be a bowling alley; and another building was partially destroyed by a rockslide.
And one was the building Cram's great-grandfather Pat O'Leary worked out of as editor of the La Conner-based weekly newspaper The Puget Sound Mail, which he ran for 34 years.
Cram said she's always been fascinated by stories of La Conner's past.
"I love to learn new things about our town, and a lot of people have such cool stories. I love hearing them," she said.
Cram drew on that passion for a historical essay she entered in a school contest.
"I wrote about how (O'Leary) collected so many stories, about how newspapers stand the test of time. It was about his work and how a small-town newspaper can bring community together," she said.
The essay won and was published in the La Conner Weekly News. A family friend then suggested Cram do a follow-up on the history of the buildings on First Street.
Cram loved the idea and plunged in, speaking to her grandmother Sally Cram — O'Leary's daughter who is also well-versed in the town's history.
"We went through each building down First Street," Rachel Cram said. "She talked about what was there when she was a kid."
Cram also drew on her great-grandfather's archives and materials from the Skagit County Historical Museum in La Conner.
From there, she recorded short videos on each building's colorful history.
"They're not very long, the longest is a minute," she said.
Cram said she worked with La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes to contact shop owners to get the posters put up.
Cram is a rising senior at the high school and an athlete for several sports teams. Despite a sure-to-be-busy schedule, she hopes to continue the history project, adding additional buildings and more history.
"My mom and I have been getting calls. People say, 'I have so many stories about this building,'" she said. "This can be ongoing. So many people have so many stories. I can just build and build."
