The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group (SFEG) is continuing to offer folks a chance to see salmon returning to spawn in local streams.
In the past, SFEG has led groups to see the conclusion of the life cycle of salmon.
Now, with restrictions on gatherings in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SFEG has launched “Salmon Sightings,” a website complete with an interactive map of the best stream banks in Skagit County from which to catch a glimpse of returning salmon.
The site includes photos, directions and coordinates to locations, interviews and facts, as well as a Salmon Discovery Kit. Simply visit sites.google.com/skagitfisheries.org/salmonsightings/home and click away.
“We have been doing Salmon Sightings for a couple of years. Normally, we do them in person as a way for people to safely view salmon,” said SFEG Executive Director Allison Studley. “Then we supply our staff and volunteers to basically be a docent to the public, walking along the creek and pointing out spawning salmon. Then we’ve even had fun activities along with that.”
Those sorts of group of activities, of course, are not currently possible.
“So with no in-person events able to happen, we took it to the virtual world,” Studley said. “Utilizing new tools such as Google Sites Story Map, we decided to put something together where people can go see salmon in our community.”
Those destinations include Silver Creek near the Alger Community Center, Friday Creek at Pomona Grange Park north of Burlington and the Lyman Slough Conservation Area.
The areas chosen were done for several reasons, including access to those areas as well as ease of access.
“We want our volunteers and staff to keep engaging our community and this is one way to do that,” Studley said. “They can learn all about the habitat area, see pictures and videos.
“We want to encourage people to go visit these places on their own and on their own time. It’s about getting people out of their houses and exploring the watershed, and at the same time, learn something about salmon, their life cycle and why it’s important to keep their habit healthy.”
Also available on the site is information such as how to identify the different salmon species as well as an explanation on what a redd is.
“The free Salmon Discovery Kit is an excellent educational resource,” said Danielle Gartenberg, community engagement associate. “We can send these out to whoever wants it. It’s good for all ages and a good way to get this information out.”
The kit includes polarized sunglasses, a salmon and steelhead coloring book, a tote bag, laminated index cards with how to identify different types of salmon and SFEG stickers, pencils and brochure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.