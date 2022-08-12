SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The perimeter path at Winnie Houser Park in Sedro-Woolley now includes a Born Learning Trail for the youngest of park users.
United General District 304, United Way of Skagit County and the city of Sedro-Woolley combined efforts for the activity-laden trail, while a $1,000 donation from the Houser family funded three benches.
Susan Goss of District 304 said the Born Learning Trail was part of a grant from the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
"Most of the work I do is for preschool-age children," Goss said. "So while I was doing some work I came across the United Way and the Born Learning Trail. That's how it began."
This is third Born Learning Trail in Skagit County. The others are at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon and Storvik Park in Anacortes.
"I saw they had them at those parks and I immediately thought we need one of those in Sedro-Woolley," Goss said. "Not only is it focused on early learning activities, but it's really about engaging the caregiver or the adult that is with the child and getting the two of them to interact and talk together. It's so important to encourage children to look at the world around them.
"What makes this so special is the family engagement piece. But honestly, the whole thing is really special."
The Born Learning Trail has 10 stations, each with signs in English and Spanish explaining the activity.
"It has some pretty cool activities for kids to do," said city Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina. "It's a cool little feature. We did an interlocal (agreement) with the hospital and they provided us with a trail kit that consisted of the signs and the stencils we put down on the path."
Activities include standing inside circles and trying to make your child laugh, playing hopscotch, identifying shapes and letters, listening to the birds, and answering the prompt, "When I was little ..."
"It's just about slowing down," Goss said. "Our society is so busy. What this Born Learning Trail tries to do is just stop time. Stop and stand for just a minute and be present in the moment."
Goss gave credit to the city and its staff for continuing to make parks a priority.
"It's just fantastic what they have done," she said. "And now with the new benches, people can sit, talk or just look at the clouds. It just goes to show how much the city of Sedro-Woolley really values families and open spaces."
