svh-202208xx-news-Born-Learning-Trail-1.jpg
A sign on the Born Learning Trail at Winnie Houser Park in Sedro-Woolley encourages visitors to play hopscotch.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The perimeter path at Winnie Houser Park in Sedro-Woolley now includes a Born Learning Trail for the youngest of park users.

United General District 304, United Way of Skagit County and the city of Sedro-Woolley combined efforts for the activity-laden trail, while a $1,000 donation from the Houser family funded three benches.

svh-202208xx-news-Born-Learning-Trail-3.jpg
A sign on the Born Learning Trail at Winnie Houser Park in Sedro-Woolley welcomes visitors.
svh-202208xx-news-Born-Learning-Trail-2.jpg
A sign on the Born Learning Trail at Winnie Houser Park in Sedro-Woolley encourages visitors to tell stories.
svh-202208xx-news-Born-Learning-Trail-4.jpg
A new bench is seen Tuesday along the Born Learning Trail.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

