Carol Miles will serve as interim director of the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center.
Miles will take over for Chad Kruger, the center's director since 2015.
Miles, a professor of horticulture and vegetable extension specialist, has worked at WSU for 25 years. She will begin the one-year interim appointment July 1.
Miles' research has focused on crop production issues, alternative crops, plastic mulch, cider apples and vegetable grafting, including grafting watermelon to disease-resistant rootstock to help plants overcome disease, according to a WSU news release.
Her research team includes 15 graduate students, and she is the major adviser for two doctoral and two master’s students, according to the release.
During the pandemic, the center is continuing to work with farmers and help students safely move forward in their degree programs, Miles said in the news release.
