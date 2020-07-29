LA CONNER — After nearly 45 years working in public education, Rich Stewart still has a passion for the job.
“If my wife were sitting here, she’d say: ‘He’s happiest when he’s doing this,’” Stewart said.
Stewart will spend the next year in La Conner — the 19th school district in which he’s worked — as interim superintendent while the district seeks a permanent superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.
Stewart retired as superintendent of the Eatonville School District eight years ago, he said. Since then, La Conner is the fourth district in which he has served as an interim superintendent.
“My passion is kids, but I like the larger processes involved in being a superintendent,” he said.
Of the districts in which Stewart has worked, most tend to be small, rural districts, he said. At about 2,200 students, Eatonville was the largest, he said.
“I prefer the smaller districts because of the relationships,” Stewart said. “Schools, in my opinion, are about relationships.
Stewart’s interest in education began in earnest while studying psychology at the University of Washington in 1966 when he volunteered in a local school’s special education class, he said.
He was later part of Central Washington University’s second graduating class of special education majors.
Stewart likes taking on interim superintendent positions because they allow him to travel — he and his wife now live in Ferndale — and meet new people. The positions have also helped him develop a set of skills that can help districts through tough times.
Stewart is the third new superintendent in Skagit County for the upcoming school year. Justin Irish and Ismael Vivanco began their new roles July 1 as superintendents of the Anacortes and Mount Vernon school districts respectively.
Like all superintendents throughout the state, Stewart faces challenges immediately, namely when it comes to reopening schools, which have been shuttered since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also faces challenges unique to La Conner.
Stewart comes to the district a year after its two education associations cast votes of no-confidence against former Superintendent Whitney Meissner, and he will work with a school board that features plenty of newcomers, the veteran of which joined the board in 2016.
Meissner, who was hired in 2017 to replace longtime Superintendent Tim Bruce, resigned in late June.
For Stewart, the situation is not unique, he said. One of the districts in which he worked as an interim superintendent faced a similar situation, he said.
In that case, a superintendent who had served the district for about 20 years left and was replaced by a first-time superintendent, he said. When the new superintendent left, the most experienced school board members had been around about two years, he said.
“It was tumultuous,” Stewart said.
But he said he learned from leading the district out of the strife.
“My goal is to transition from that to one of direction,” Stewart said of how he intends to guide the La Conner School District. “We need to correct it because you have staff and kids in this district that deserve the best.”
When selecting Stewart, La Conner School Board President Susie Deyo said the board valued his experience working with early tenure board members, as well as with early career principals.
As a former principal, Stewart said he is looking forward to working with elementary school Principal Heather Fakkema and newly appointed middle and high school Principal Kathy Herrera.
“The goal is to develop the capacity as leaders,” he said. “Not to clone me.”
While many new superintendents make 90- or 100-day plans when they enter a school district, Stewart said his experience as an interim superintendent has taught him to make the most of the short time he has in a district.
“I have a nine-hour plan,” he said. “I start working (each day) and rely on the people around me.”
Stewart is set to serve as La Conner superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year, at which point the district plans to hire a permanent replacement.
That person will be one of two new superintendents for the 2021-2022 school year, as Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman has announced he will retire at the end of this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.