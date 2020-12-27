International organization with local roots restoring days, dignity for women

Imagine going without food, furniture or heat for the duration of an illness that strikes monthly and lasts maybe a week.
That's a reality — and a sometimes deadly one — faced by girls and women in some areas of the world, though what plagues them is not an illness, but cultural rejection of their biological functions.
"In some places you're not allowed to be in the home when you're menstruating," Days for Girls International founder and CEO Celeste Mergens said. "You're in a shed or a hut or a crawl space or with the oxen, and some die of exposure."
Mergens, of Conway, discovered this reality while working with a school and orphanage in Kenya. Soon after — in 2008 — she established Days for Girls.
The nonprofit’s mission is to give girls and women back those lost days of their lives.
"It was stunning to realize this was an issue that caused so much loss of days and dignity and health. I am so glad there is a really simple, practical solution," Mergens said.
Days for Girls provides feminine hygiene products to enable recipients to go about their daily lives, and provides education about menstrual periods to the recipients and their communities.
Contrary to some cultural beliefs that periods are a curse, Mergens says they are a blessing that is a beautiful part of the circle of life.
"Without periods there would be no people," she said. Days for Girls teaches participants: "You are the reason humanity can go on."
The organization started as a small group that bought disposable feminine hygiene products and delivered them to parts of Africa.
It has grown into a burgeoning operation with clubs and chapters throughout the U.S. and 144 other countries. Its volunteers sew and deliver reusable, fabric menstrual supplies to undeveloped and remote villages throughout the world.
Days for Girls has also gained recognition as a leader of social change. Most recently the organization received multiple international .ORG Impact Awards from the Public Interest Registry.
Registry CEO Jon Nevett said in a video announcement on Dec. 11 that Days for Girls was one of about 500 world-changing organizations nominated for awards this year. It was one of seven selected for category-based awards and also received the highest honor, the .ORG of the Year award, which comes with a $30,000 donation.
According to its annual reports, over the years Days for Girls has won many other awards and secured the backing of big donors, including Starbucks and Expedia.
"Together we can create a world where all menstruators have the knowledge, products, and the resources they need to manage their periods. Giving her days back puts the power in her hands. And that can change the world," the organization's 2019 annual report states.
Mergens' ultimate goal is to reach "every girl, everywhere, period."
In 2017, the number of Days for Girls kit recipients surpassed 1 million. The organization is now nearing the 2 million mark.
"We've doubled our reach. It's scaling now and that's good news because there are millions and millions of women who don't have what they need for this basic part of their life," Mergens said.
A SKAGIT START
The first women to begin sewing reusable menstrual pads for those in need abroad were in Skagit and Whatcom counties. The first official chapter of the organization was formed in Anacortes.
Former chapter director and current co-leader Carol Olsen said she remembers clearly the day she met Mergens — at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden in 2010.
Olsen saw the organization's booth, asked what Days for Girls was, and found herself in tears upon hearing the stories Mergens had to tell.
"Within a month or two she asked me to start the very first formal chapter in the world: the Anacortes chapter," Olsen said.
A decade later, the chapter remains active sewing items that make up the menstrual kits, and this year added to the mix coronavirus health education materials and the making of cloth face masks.
Olsen said about 100 women belong to the chapter, and about 30 gather monthly — when a pandemic isn't a concern — to crank out the items that comprise a Days for Girls kit.
The kits include volunteer-sewn cloth pads, waterproof transport bags and a drawstring bag each made using colorful fabric.
"They are all very pretty and the girls have learned that they use it to put their books in, and pencils and things, as well as their sanitary items, and when they do it all the time then nobody knows when it's their period," Olsen said.
The kits also include cleaning supplies and an instruction sheet with a calendar for tracking menstrual cycles.
"They have to learn about feminine hygiene, they have to learn about sex," Olsen said. "Most of them don't even know how they get pregnant."
Olsen and the other members of the Anacortes chapter are part of what is now a vast network of about 70,000 volunteers with Days for Girls International.
Many credit their involvement with — and the success of — the organization to Mergens' smarts, passion and tirelessness in working to eradicate what she calls "period poverty."
"I swear (Mergens) does not sleep and thinks a lot," Andrea "Andy" Leebron-Clay, of Edison, said. "She has incredible energy."
A SCHOOL, AN ORPHANAGE, A QUESTION
Leebron-Clay has been involved with Days for Girls since its inception.
She had helped establish a school in Kenya and brought Mergens — a close friend armed with a background in sustainable development — along for that venture.
"At that time in Kenya, secondary schools were not available to anybody without money," Leebron-Clay said. "We started a free secondary school and provided uniforms and whatever they might need."
Once the school was in operation, Leebron-Clay said she realized the girls were struggling with their studies more than the boys. On one visit to the school, a detour to an orphanage prompted Mergens to ask the fateful question of feminine hygiene.
Mergens learned that the hundreds of girls packed into the orphanage would sit in one place on a piece of cardboard for the duration of their periods. Girls with homes would be confined to their rooms at best, or cast outdoors at worst. All were missing out on daily life, their school lessons and other opportunities for several days each month.
"I was really concerned," Leebron-Clay said. "It really puts them at a disadvantage."
Since the school was built in the early 2000s, more than 200 students have graduated and many have gone to college. Several in recent years were young women able to complete their studies thanks to the support of Days for Girls.
"We all deserve an equal opportunity, and our biology should not be something that prevents us from doing that," Leebron-Clay said.
The majority of Days for Girls kits — about 80% — go to women and girls in Africa and Asia, according to the organization's annual reports.
Mergens has seen many recipients transition from feeling uncomfortable discussing periods to jumping for joy when they get their own Days for Girls kit, including at the orphanage that was the inspiration for Days for Girls.
"They hugged (the kits), they danced with them, the sound was echoing off the tin roofs," Mergens said.
CHANGING THE NARRATIVE
Even in the U.S., Mergens said conversations about menstrual health need to be more open and more welcome.
"What are we afraid of?" she said. "There is no shame."
The homes of most American women are well stocked with supplies, or those women can easily go to a store and buy what they need.
"We take so many things for granted and supplies for periods are something I always took for granted," Leebron-Clay said. "I never had to wonder where I was going to get, when my period came, whatever I needed."
While in developed countries, feminine hygiene products sliding along a conveyor belt at a grocery checkout lane may cause cheeks to blush, that mild embarrassment pales in comparison to the humiliation, shame and health risks experienced by women in many undeveloped countries.
"They are not allowed to work, to go to school, to be in public when they're on their period without protection," Olsen of the Anacortes chapter said. "We've lost women bitten by snakes because they had to be in a cave. We've had women who starved to death in a hut because no one would bring them food."
But with the help of Days for Girls, a wave of change is happening — girl by girl, village by village.
"To see where we were and where we've come, I am so proud to be involved with this organization," Olsen said. "We have just grown, grown, grown, grown — and it's just amazing."
The Days for Girls kits each last about three years. The education and the cultural shifts that come with them can last generations.
"Days for Girls teaches that menstruation is not impure. It is the right of women all over the globe to be allowed to integrate into their society," Lila Simkhada, project manager for Days for Girls in a remote part of Nepal, said in an annual report.
Megens' goal remains to do more.
"When we started Days for Girls no one was talking about this, but today it's recognized around the globe as an important cross-sectional issue to resolve," she said. "It's something we can really change, and it's working."
Despite the sometimes heartbreaking stories and tearful experiences Mergens has heard — and had — on her Days for Girls journey, she speaks joyfully about the work and the progress.
"I'm kind of hoping we work ourselves out of a job," she said, laughing. "In the meantime I don't see myself slowing down.
"I really can see every girl, everywhere, having what they need."
