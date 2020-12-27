International organization with local roots restoring days, dignity for women

Days For Girls, a mighty force of seamsters with a strong Stanwood-Camano chapter, won an international .ORG Impact Award for Combating the Co…

PANDEMIC PIVOT

Days for Girls International, like many businesses and organizations, pivoted this year to take part in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Club and chapter members throughout the world switched from sewing reusable menstrual pads to sewing cloth face masks.

The organization used its existing network of volunteer seamstresses to make the shift, and launched two campaigns: MasksForMillions and Periods Don't Pause for Pandemics.

The Public Interest Registry recognized Days for Girls' timely response with its.ORG Impact Award for Combatting the Coronavirus, one of seven categories awarded this year.

Days for Girls Anacortes chapter co-leader Carol Olsen said locally volunteers have sewn 3,400 masks, some of which went to local medical, emergency and public services providers and some of which were shipped elsewhere.

Celeste Mergens, founder and CEO of Days for Girls, said the organization also sent face mask patterns to female entrepreneurs abroad who are part of the Days for Girls network.

Those women were originally trained through Days for Girls to make and sell reusable menstrual products and to continue educating girls and women about menstrual and sexual health. It was easy for them to make a temporary switch to sewing and selling masks — and educating about the pandemic and personal health.

"They were able to keep working and became known as the place to get masks," Mergens said.