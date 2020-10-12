Internet, television and phones were down in Anacortes and for many customers throughout Fidalgo Island and surrounding areas for much of Monday.
Service had been expected to be restored by 4 p.m., according to Comcast spokesperson Andy Colley.
Early Monday morning, “voltage from high-power transmission lines melted some fiber near the Swinomish Reservation resulting in a loss of all television, high-speed Internet and phones services for Comcast customers in Anacortes and Island County,” Colley wrote in an email.
The Anacortes School District, which is teaching most of its students online, announced in the morning that it would be a half-day for all students.
Normally, an internet outage of this scale would mean school is canceled for the day, Superintendent Justin Irish said. But by the time of the outage, some students and staff were on school campuses, so the district decided to cut the day short.
