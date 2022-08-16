...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The project to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 9 has stalled.
The $2.7 million project, which includes upgrading traffic signal systems, adding dedicated turn lanes and making curb and sidewalk revisions at each of the four corners of the intersection, was halted two weeks ago.
Sedro-Woolley Director of Public Works Mark Freiberger said the project was halted when the state Department of Transportation asked to take another look at the project.
That state has now completed that review.
“Now we are just waiting for the contractor to remobilize out there and finish the work,” Freiberger said.
Freiberger said he expects the project to meet its expected completion date of Sept 1, the first day of school for the district.
“The plan was to to have the work completed by the first day of school,” he said. “That’s what we wanted. But if it’s not, then we will be working with crossing guards and stuff like that to assure kids’ safety as they go back and forth to school.”
Meanwhile, a project at the intersection of Highway 9 and McGarigle Road is in the design phase as funding has been secured through the state Transportation Improvement Board.
Freiberger expects construction to begin in 2023.
“We are basically going to put a signal light at that intersection that will help out with the backups we have there every day during school drop-off and pick-up,” he said.
Freiberger also said the city has about two-thirds of the funds necessary to complete Phase 2A of the Highway 20/Cascade Trail West Extension.
The Cascade Trail is currently 22 1/2 miles along the abandoned Burlington Northern grade from Sedro-Woolley to Concrete. Phase 2A will add trail toward Burlington.
“That next segment is basically from Hodgin Road west to Holtcamp Road,” he said. “That is in design now and we are applying for funds to provide the last little bit of construction for that from the Transportation Improvement Board.”
Freiberger said the city continues its search for funding for its Jones/John Liner/Trail Road Corridor Project.
