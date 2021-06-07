The state Department of Transportation is gathering information about the use of Interstate 5 through Burlington and Mount Vernon.
The department recently had 750 responses to an online survey about the interstate between the Cook Road exit north of Burlington and the Old Highway 99 exit south of Mount Vernon.
"We have some additional outreach efforts still underway with stakeholders whose input we hope to receive, so we aren’t quite done with the data collection," said Department of Transportation spokesperson RB McKeon. "The planning team responsible for the study, of which this survey is one part of, hopes to have the first phase of their work completed this summer."
McKeon said the data gathered will help the department prioritize its time, energy and resources.
"We are interested in gathering information from the public and analyzing it, along with traffic and safety data, as part of an overall study of the corridor to determine if there is something that we need to take a closer look at," McKeon said.
