The Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps on the south side of College Way in Mount Vernon will close for 48 hours this weekend to allow work to be done on an ongoing road project.
Closed will be the southbound on-ramp and the northbound off-ramp.
The closure is set to begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the city. Rain may delay the closure, the release states.
Work on the $8.5 million College Way widening project, which started in December 2018, is set to conclude in February, according to the release.
By adding two lanes to College Way under Interstate 5, the project aims to reduce bottlenecks through the area, the release states.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.