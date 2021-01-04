Further investigation into a two-car collision last month on Highway 20 near Lake Campbell that left a woman dead has revealed that the woman was not likely the at-fault driver as initially thought.
The Dec. 18 crash near Lunz Road left Sonja M. Bratz of Bellingham dead.
Originally, the State Patrol determined that Bratz, who had been driving southbound, had crossed the center line and crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Anacortes woman, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in serious condition.
Further investigation revealed that it was the Anacortes woman who crossed the center line and crashed into Bratz, said trooper Rocky Oliphant.
The investigation is continuing.
