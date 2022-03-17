The law enforcement team investigating the police shooting death of David A. Babcock said in a new release Thursday that the investigation is likely to take several months.
According to the release, the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team has conducted six such investigations since 2017 and the average length of the investigations was five months.
The release said the length of the investigations was due to factors outside of the investigative team’s control.
Babcock was shot in the head Feb. 16 by a Sedro-Woolley police officer near the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads.
Sedro-Woolley officers were attempting to stop a vehicle driven by Babcock when he was shot. He died several days later.
The release said SMART is now in the phase of its investigation where collected evidence is stored, preserved and certain items are sent out for examination. The release said when this occurs, “timelines for results are outside our control.”
The release said SMART investigators can’t competently do comparative analyses with body worn camera footage from the involved officers, witness accounts and information collected from the scene without these examination results.
State law requires investigators of incidents in the use of deadly force by law enforcement to provide weekly updates.
