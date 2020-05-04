The island marble butterfly found only in San Juan County will be recognized as an endangered species, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Monday.
The federal agency is designating 812 acres as critical habitat for the green and white butterfly. Most of that habitat is within the southern portion of San Juan Islands National Historical Park.
With the new protections under the Endangered Species Act, it will become illegal to harm the species. The endangered species listing will take effect the first week of June.
In August, the Fish & Wildlife Service and state Department of Fish & Wildlife in August announced a program to prevent area landowners from getting into trouble over the species. A Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances for the species provides leeway for landowners should they accidentally harm the butterflies during property maintenance as long as they agree to create and maintain some designated habitat for the imperiled species.
The island marble butterfly, which is white with green patches, or marbling, on its wings, flits about grassland and wetland areas of San Juan Island.
The species was once believed extinct, and with a small, largely lab-raised population remaining on a single island in the region it remains at risk of disappearing.
In addition to state and federal agencies, the San Juan Preservation Trust has helped establish and protect habitat for the butterfly, as well as educate the island community about its presence.
The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity has fought for the species' protection. It first petitioned the Fish & Wildlife Service 18 years ago to list it as endangered.
“The island marble butterfly is barely clinging to survival,” center senior scientist Tara Cornelisse said in a news release. “Now that it’s protected under the Endangered Species Act, swift action is needed to save it.”
