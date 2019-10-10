ANACORTES — The Island Hospital Board of Commissioners selected Charles T. Hall on Wednesday to be the hospital’s new CEO.
He replaces Vince Oliver, who retired in May. Hall will start work Nov. 11.
“He is going to be a good CEO for us,” board President Warren Tessler said. “He has a solid background in both nursing and administration. He’s a well-rounded and well-qualified individual.”
The board interviewed three candidates for the position.
Since Oliver retired, interim CEO Elise Cutter has been leading the hospital, as well as remaining in her role as the hospital’s chief financial officer.
“She has done a superb job,” Tessler said.
Hall has more than 25 years of experience in health care. He is currently interim market chief executive for AllianceHealth in southeast Oklahoma.
He started his career in the Navy, where he served as a hospital corpsman, nurse and commissioned officer.
In his civilian career, he has served in executive positions with Community Health Systems, an organization that operates 102 hospitals in 18 states, and has served in administrator roles with Northwest Health Systems, as well as the assistant chief nursing officer at College Station Medical Center in College Station, Texas.
Hall has a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing from Washington State University and two master’s degrees in business administration and health systems management from Johns Hopkins University.
After he moves to the area in November, Hall’s wife and three children will join him over the Christmas holidays.
“My wife and I are extremely excited to return to the Pacific Northwest to continue raising our family,” he said in a news release. “We’ve always envisioned settling into this area, and we are looking forward to embracing the community and all the outdoor activities.”
