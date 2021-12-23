Island Hospital

ANACORTES — Elise Cutter was named Wednesday the new CEO of Island Hospital.

Cutter, who has worked at the hospital since 2001, has served as interim CEO since the resignation of Charles Hall earlier this month.

She also held the interim position for about five months before Hall was hired.

The hospital's Board of Commissioners cheered for Cutter on Wednesday after approving the resolution putting her in the CEO spot.

"We are so happy to name you," board president Jan Iversen said at the meeting. "This is a very important day."

Cutter thanked the board and said she looks forward to the future of Island Hospital.

"I just wanted to thank the board for your trust in me to take on this role," Cutter said at the meeting. "I take it very seriously and I appreciate the vote of confidence."

The board unanimously approved Cutter's new position and her new salary of $335,000 a year.

Cutter started at the hospital in 2001 and was promoted to CFO in 2013. She was promoted from CFO to COO last year.

