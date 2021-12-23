Island Hospital hires new CEO By Skagit Publishing staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Elise Cutter Island Hospital Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANACORTES — Elise Cutter was named Wednesday the new CEO of Island Hospital.Cutter, who has worked at the hospital since 2001, has served as interim CEO since the resignation of Charles Hall earlier this month.She also held the interim position for about five months before Hall was hired. The hospital's Board of Commissioners cheered for Cutter on Wednesday after approving the resolution putting her in the CEO spot."We are so happy to name you," board president Jan Iversen said at the meeting. "This is a very important day."Cutter thanked the board and said she looks forward to the future of Island Hospital."I just wanted to thank the board for your trust in me to take on this role," Cutter said at the meeting. "I take it very seriously and I appreciate the vote of confidence."The board unanimously approved Cutter's new position and her new salary of $335,000 a year.Cutter started at the hospital in 2001 and was promoted to CFO in 2013. She was promoted from CFO to COO last year. More from this section Lyman budgets grow because of grants, taxes Posted: 11 a.m. Road-tested Mount Vernon boys continue strong start Posted: 8:45 a.m. Dec. 23 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 On the Beat Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 EDASC presents revised economic recovery plan Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Island Hospital Ceo Elise Cutter Charles Hall Coo Company Work Cfo Board Hospital Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Omicron variant found in Skagit County This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? Mount Vernon family displaced by fire Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.