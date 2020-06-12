BURLINGTON — Cascade Mall was where many in Skagit County held summer jobs, shopped for prom dresses, took their kids to see Santa Claus, and drove around packed parking lots in search of a space during the holiday season.
Residents remember the mall in its heyday as a bustling retail center and a community gathering place.
Cascade Mall, which opened in 1989, will close permanently June 30. The mall’s 15 or so interior stores will close, while its exterior-facing stores will remain open.
The closure comes as no surprise to many. Over the past decade, as anchor stores left and the food court closed, the mall emptied out. Today, about 75% of the mall’s spaces sit empty.
Malls and brick-and-mortar retail throughout the country have suffered a similar fate as online shopping has soared.
The mall’s owner is West Coast real estate company Merlone Geier Partners, which bought the mall in 2017. The company said in a statement Monday it is closing the mall due to the departure of anchor stores and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement said “we are considering all options and hoping to reimagine the property in a way that best meets the needs of the community.”
A request asking the company to elaborate on its plans went unanswered.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said it will be bittersweet to see the mall go away.
“You’re losing a big part of what made Burlington Burlington — the revenue, the jobs, and the growth it helped spur,” he said.
Sexton said the closure of the mall will mean the loss of jobs, which is especially hard when the county’s unemployment rate is the third highest in the state.
But Sexton said he is looking forward to new development — such as a combination of retail and housing — at the mall.
“I’m very confident it will be redeveloped, and now is a great time for someone to do that,” Sexton said.
A community draw
When the mall opened on Nov. 1, 1989, it was a big deal.
“Hundreds of people gathered this morning to witness the opening of Skagit County’s first regional shopping mall, the Cascade mall,” began a 1989 Skagit Valley Herald article.
“Some shoppers — especially longtime residents of Skagit County — said they almost had to see the mall to believe it,” the article said.
When it opened, the enclosed mall featured three department stores, about 25 smaller stores, and space for a fourth department store and 60 smaller stores, according to the article.
Those quoted in the story remarked on the mall’s bright, open design and skylights, and that the mall would cut down on driving distance to major shopping centers.
“It was an all-American mall,” Sexton said. “It was the place to shop when that’s how shopping happened.”
For many, the mall was more than just a place to shop.
Thomas Boucher, of Mount Vernon, said he remembered participating, both as kid and adult, in arts and crafts shows at the mall.
“The mall was very crowded, they used to do all kinds of different activities,” he said. “Over the years, fewer people have shown up and (there’s been) less activity.”
He said his high school class — Mount Vernon High School class of 1990 — held its senior ball at the mall.
Carrie Crabbe, who grew up in Mount Vernon and now lives in Lakewood, said she has fond memories of working at a mall shoe store her senior year of high school in 1991, and during holiday and summer breaks in college. She said the job helped jumpstart a career in sales.
“Thinking about that time and picturing it reminds me of the delicious smell of the freshly baked waffle cones at the yogurt shop next door,” she said in the email.
Natalie Hilyer, of Anacortes, said she and her family attended a Halloween trick-or-treating event at the mall shortly after moving to Skagit County in 2004.
“The shop owners and other families that were there trick-or-treating were so warm and welcoming!” she said in an email. “It really was a fun and safe place for our young family.”
Shannon Lewis, of Burlington, remembers shopping with her mom for school clothes and homecoming and prom dresses, and taking her own daughter there to hang out with friends.
She said before the mall was built, there was a drive-in movie theater at the site.
“I think that would be a great thing to bring back here in the county,” Lewis said in an email.
In September 2016, the mall was the site of a tragedy, as five people were killed in a mass shooting. There is a memorial — a steel sculpture created by Burlington artist Roger Small — outside the mall on the South Burlington Boulevard side.
Changing times
Peter Browning, CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, said the mall began to decline well over 10 years ago with the rise of online shopping, and never recovered after the Great Recession of 2008.
He said the mall’s closure may have a positive impact on the downtowns of the county’s cities, pushing more people to shop at small, locally-owned stores rather than at large well-known retailers.
“But we still need to have something that is more of a concerted draw to pull people off the freeway,” he said.
Browning said he likes the model of Barkley Village in Bellingham, an urban village that combines retail, restaurants, housing and a movie theater.
But new retail will likely look different than the retail of the mall days.
“People are really asking for more restaurants and local businesses selling things that are unique to this area,” Browning said.
For the mall’s interior tenants, they will have to find new homes if they plan to reopen.
Nails For You, a Cascade Mall tenant of seven years, is looking for a place to relocate, said owners Mykim Chau and Chris Gastony.
Gastony said commercial real estate space is difficult to find, and opening a salon in a new location is expensive.
The business has been closed since March 15 due to the pandemic. Gastony said the salon found out last week the mall was closing.
“We were ready to reopen, and it’s like someone takes all the wind out of you,” he said.
Gastony said the salon considered leasing space at the Outlet Shoppes in Burlington, but decided against it due to the shopping center’s high vacancy rate. He said it was too risky to move into another shopping center, given the decline of brick-and-mortar retail.
Browning said the Outlet Shoppes are about 50% empty. He said the shopping center is struggling to compete with the outlet mall in Tulalip, and will need to find a new identity if it wants to survive.
What’s next
Sexton said the Cascade Mall site is prime real estate due to flexible zoning and its location along Interstate 5.
The mall site is about 64 acres, according to the website of the mall’s owner.
“I’ve talked to a number of developers about an urban village design with retail on the ground floor and several stories of apartments and a convention center. And an IKEA would be fantastic there,” Sexton said.
Derek Collins, who works in Burlington, said in an email he would like to see the mall transformed into “a food and entertainment hub” with restaurants, live music, movies and a beer garden.
Several commenters on a Skagit Valley Herald Facebook post said they would like to see the mall site become a self-contained senior living community that includes businesses and amenities.
Boucher, the Mount Vernon High School graduate who had his senior ball at the mall, said he would like the building to become a usable community space, and serve nonprofits and economic development organizations.
“Anything that could combine business, community and other services we need would be great,” he said.
Browning, with the Burlington chamber, said the mall’s closure is an opportunity to think about the future of Burlington.
“Let’s make sure the next solution has longevity and is a good idea,” he said.
