The original sketch of Cascade Mall from from the Burlington Planning Department.

What will stay open at Cascade Mall

The mall's exterior-facing businesses will remain open, while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, after the mall closes June 30.

Those include AMC Theater, TJ Maxx, Chuck E. Cheese’s, Furniture World, Cascade Chapel, Heritage Portable Buildings and Applebee’s. Businesses at the Cross Court Plaza strip mall adjacent to the mall will also stay open.