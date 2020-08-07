A canny veteran proved Thursday night he still knows his way around Skagit Speedway, and a newcomer claimed the checkered flag in his first feature race.
Among the highlights were Travis Jacobson returning to the track for his first win in a half-decade, first-time Skagit Speedway competitor Cory Sweatman posting a win, and Rick Smith dominating in his classification.
Jacobson, a fan favorite at the speedway, claimed a feature win in the 360 class. He passed leader Tyler Thompson in lapped traffic 22 laps into the 25-lap victory.
Thompson and Eric Fisher finished second and third, while Lance Sargent and Cam Smith made up the rest of the top five.
Smith started on the front row of the modified race and never faltered, leading every lap of the 25-lap main to best a field that included second-place finisher Craig Moore and third-place finisher Ben Gunderson. Adam Holtrop and David Patterson were fourth and fifth.
In the outlaw tuner class, Sweatman won his Skagit Speedway debut in a battle that saw several cars trading positions up front.
He authored a pass on lap 15 to get into the top spot and held on for the win, with Rick Young (second) and Kyle Hanson (third) finishing behind him. Zach Dalrymple and Mike Macpherson were fourth and fifth in the 17-lap race.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the speedway isn't permitted to have fans in the stands this season, but is airing races most Thursdays at skagitspeedway.tv.
The next race is scheduled for Aug. 13 and will feature the sportsman sprint class, as well as the outlaw tuners and midgets.
