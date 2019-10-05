Sedro-Woolley School Board President Christina Jepperson is squaring off against first-time candidate Eric Lodjic for her seat.
Jepperson, who represents the area around Lyman Elementary School, is seeking her second term.
“I want to continue to be the board member that our community feels they can talk to, anywhere, anytime,” Jepperson said in response to a questionnaire sent by the Skagit Valley Herald. “I want my children to be proud of the school they attend and feel a connection to our community.”
Lodjic, a business owner, said he is running because he thinks he can bring a business perspective that other board members lack.
“Right now, I think I’ve got the best skill set to get us through the upcoming shortfalls,” he said. “And I’m going to do it in such a way that is most cost-effective.”
Both candidates identified facilities as the biggest challenge facing the district.
Voters have twice voted against bond resolutions that would have paid for replacing Evergreen Elementary School.
While Evergreen Elementary has been identified as the district’s biggest need, repairs at other schools have been made, Jepperson said. Those repairs keep the buildings usable, but do not allow for growth.
“The upkeep of buildings doesn’t allow for more students,” she said. “I think we have to assume that our district is going to be expanding. As a school district, we have to plan ahead. Right now, every elementary school is over what the functional levels are.”
Lodjic said the district will be challenged to pass a bond.
“Now we have an uphill battle, because people are seeing ‘Hey my property taxes are lower and I kind of like that,’” he said.
Lodjic said he would address the issue by communicating better with voters and seeking better bids when it came to the projects.
“Get us a better deal if you want to do the work,” he said.
If elected, he said he would hold to “conservative policies and ideals” both monetarily and morally.
“Family values is what I would be standing for, and wanting to do what’s best for not only students but parents,” he said.
Another factor driving Lodjic to run for office was the district’s decision to move forward with a school-based health center for students.
In his response to the questionnaire sent by the Skagit Valley Herald, Lodjic said he felt that decision was made without much transparency.
Jepperson, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, has been a proponent of the center, saying it will be a positive impact for students and families.
