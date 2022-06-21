ALGER — The 410 sprint cars are returning to the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup this week.
The larger classification of sprint cars was dropped from the annual Skagit Speedway event in 2015 in favor of the 360 class because of a dwindling number of 410 cars in the region, but the track's new owners are bringing them back.
Thirty-six 410 sprint cars took part Monday in a tune-up event for Dirt Cup, which will run Thursday through Saturday.
In celebration of the 50th Dirt Cup, the winner of the 50-lap Saturday A main will take home $50,000.
Racing begins each night at 7.
Five former champions took part in Monday's tune-up event.
The group included Dominic Scelzi (2021), Seth Bergman (2018), Jason Solwold (2015), Brock Lemley (2014) and Jonathan Allard (2005, 2006, 2011, 2013).
Allard is second on the list of drivers with the most Dirt Cup wins. Jimmy Sills won six times between 1974 and 1990.
The tune-up event also included two drivers with a familiar surname — Bud and Tim Kaeding.
The pair are the sons of three-time Dirt Cup champion Brent Kaeding.
The top three drivers in Monday's tune-up were Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Corey Day of Clovis, California, and Justin Sanders of Aromas, California.
Day is the son of 2000 Dirt Cup champion Ronnie Day.
On each night of racing, gates open at 5, cars are on the track about 5:45, and racing begins just after the 7 p.m. opening ceremonies.
The winner of the A main both Thursday and Friday nights will take home $4,000.
On Wednesday, Skagit Speedway will host Fan Fest from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event will have cars, drivers, merchandise, beer garden, food, live band, kids activities, touch-a-truck and more.
Tickets for Dirt Cup are available online, at the Shell station on Cook Road and at the gate starting at 5 each night.
Dirt Cup is back to where it was pre-pandemic in 2019.
The event was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and fan capacity was limited to 50% in 2021.
In addition to the sprint car field, each night of racing will also include the midget class.
