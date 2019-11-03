About a dozen students from Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy pitched in Saturday east of Burlington to fill a truck with firewood — one log at a time — to deliver to low-income residents in Skagit County.
Community Action of Skagit County delivers the donated firewood to elderly and disabled residents who rely on wood-burning stoves for heat during the winter, said Robert McCracken, volunteer services program coordinator for Community Action.
"We wouldn't be able to do this without Job Corps," he said.
All but two of the students who volunteered Saturday had arrived just days earlier at the Cascades Job Corps campus in Sedro-Woolley for the start of a new term.
"Part of their initiation is doing a community service project," McCracken said.
A Job Corps student since January, 22-year-old Jake Pennington of Twin Falls, Idaho, is studying at Skagit Valley College to earn a general studies degree, and aspires to then earn a business degree.
Pennington said he used to be homeless himself and likes the opportunity to give back through service projects.
"It feels good giving back knowing I was in that situation," he said.
New Job Corps student Skylar Dietrich, a 21-year-old from Wenatchee, is planning to follow the health care track and become a certified medical assistant. He said he too became homeless after a vehicle crash led to the loss of his job and apartment.
"I'm hoping this is the start to something good," he said.
Jessica Billegas, a 19-year-old from Yakima, also started as a Job Corps student last week, and wants to become a pediatric nurse or work in daycare.
She said she was feeling homesick this past week, but that team-building exercises and volunteering helps.
"It's good for the community and it makes you happy," she said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.