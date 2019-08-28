MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Superior Court Judge David Svaren denied a woman's request Wednesday to withdraw her plea of guilty to drug charges.
Michelle Martinez, 42, pleaded guilty on May 23 to one count of controlled substance homicide, one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
On May 10, 2018, Martinez sold what was supposedly Percocet pills to 40-year-old Ida C. Sylvester, who died of an overdose en route to the hospital the next morning.
The pills sold by Martinez were determined to contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Martinez was scheduled to be sentenced July 2, but that was delayed after she filed a motion to withdraw her plea based on what she called ineffective assistance of counsel.
Because she also claimed to be in the process of filing an official complaint against her lawyer, that lawyer was removed from her case and it was reassigned to the Skagit County Public Defender's Office to see if there was standing for her plea to be withdrawn.
That hearing was held Wednesday, with Svaren ruling that Martinez — who said she had gone along with the plea agreement because it was the "only option" — had made her plea knowingly and with assistance from her lawyer.
"Judge (Dave) Needy went through the plea very thoroughly with Ms. Martinez," Svaren said. "She chose to accept a plea bargain offer rather than go to trial."
Martinez's sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 19.
Martinez’s co-defendent in the case, 56-year-old Milagros Encarnacion, is awaiting trial.
