Riquelme’s decision came partly in response to a request for a continuance from Vandiver’s legal counsel, as well as to provide time for all documents relevant to the petition to be properly filed with the court.
“In light of some deficiencies on the original charges that were levied here I am granting the request for a continuance,” Riquelme said.
According to court documents, should Riquelme rule the petition valid, Hamilton voters would be asked if Vandiver should be recalled from office for “misfeasance, malfeasance, and violation of the oath of office, based on charges that she violated the town charter, town code and state law ...”
Vandiver is being represented by Billie Morelli, who recently served a brief stint as Hamilton’s town attorney.
“Vandiver is asking for just one week to push this. That way she has the opportunity to respond to these late-provided documents and also prepare her response to the petition in general,” Morelli said.
Barb DePoppe and Leah Jones, the Hamilton residents who filed the petition, questioned the ethics of Morelli representing Vandiver.
“I’m no longer the town attorney ... there’s no conflict of interest,” Morelli said.
Jones and DePoppe filed the petition with the Skagit County Auditor’s Office on Sept. 27. The Auditor’s Office then sent the petition to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which filed it in Skagit County Superior Court.
Riquelme will need to rule on the validity of the petition, which alleges Vandiver has violated town code and state law since taking office in January 2020.
Jones, who is running for Town Council in the Nov. 2 election, DePoppe and several current and recently resigned Town Council members have raised concerns about Vandiver before. Unauthorized spending on road repairs and on painting Town Hall, which are cited in the petition, have been primary concerns.
Before Riquelme can properly consider the accusations in the petition, she said the petitioners must verify them under oath.
DePoppe and Jones said they were surprised to have missed a step in the process and were frustrated legal staff working for the county are unable to assist in local recall petitions.
“We thought we had presented enough information,” Jones said. “We’re not attorneys; We’re doing the best that we can.”
