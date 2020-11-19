With COVID-19 cases rising throughout the county, Skagit County Superior Court has suspended some of its operations, including trials.
“It’s very frustrating,” presiding Skagit County Superior Court Judge David Svaren said.
An administrative order signed Tuesday by Svaren states Superior Court judges will no longer confirm civil or criminal trials to take place before Jan. 15.
“We’re going to have a better idea by then if we’re going to be able to go forward,” Svaren said. “We’re very frustrated here that we are not in a position to provide criminal defendants with jury trials at the rate that we should be able to.”
The order also suspends trials for termination of parental rights and allows eviction hearings only for those permitted under Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidelines.
Other operations will continue, Svaren said.
“It’s our duty to the public,” he said. “We absolutely cannot close. Everybody that comes to court has an important issue and we can’t backlog them.”
In an attempt to keep that backlog from piling up, the court turned the county hearing rooms this summer into a courtroom that meets COVID-19 safety guidelines.
That courtroom has been used for two jury trials, though one was halted last week after jury selection.
“The rug got pulled out right from underneath it,” Svaren said. “With the number of infections going on in this county and the rate of transmission being so high, I didn’t, in good conscience, think I could have the trial continue.”
That courtroom will continue to be used for any criminal hearings that cannot be postponed.
“That’s why we got set up so that if another wave came, and we knew there was going to be another wave, we’d be able to address it and keep operating as full bore as possible,” Svaren said.
Presiding Skagit County District Court Judge Dianne Goddard issued an administrative order Monday limiting services that court provides to mostly online, with some allowances for in-person hearings.
No district court jury trials will be confirmed before Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.