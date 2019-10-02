Incumbent Gary Kent is now the sole candidate in the race for Position 3 commissioner in United General District 304.
Morgan Steele said Friday she is withdrawing from the race, though her name will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
United General District 304 runs community health outreach programs, the women, infants and children program, a fitness center and a children’s bereavement program.
Since 2014, the district has leased the hospital to PeaceHealth, which it operates as PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley.
Kent is serving his second term as commissioner. The term is for six years.
He said he wants to continue advocating for quality of life, education and resources in the community.
“I wish to continue serving in our community as hospital commissioner,” Kent said in a written statement. “My understanding of our community needs and challenges are of value.”
