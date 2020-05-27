MOUNT VERNON — A man suspected of kidnapping two women last week in Mount Vernon has been arrested.
Ramiro Richardo Daniel Aguilar was arrested Tuesday night at a residence in the 400 block of N. 18th Street in Mount Vernon, according to a booking report from the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Aguilar is charged with two counts of second-degree assault by strangulation or suffocation, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of harassment after several alleged assaults culminated in the May 20 kidnapping of his girlfriend and her roommate.
According to court records, Mount Vernon police were called May 14 to a residence on Berneice Street after a caller reported a friend had been beaten and strangled by her boyfriend.
The victim reported to police that her boyfriend, Aguilar, had choked her until she passed out and had struck her multiple times, documents state. The woman told police that a week earlier Aguilar had punched her in the abdomen.
The woman believed Aguilar was attempting to make her miscarry her pregnancy, documents state.
"This was one of the worst domestic violence assault victims I have seen in my 12 year career," the investigating detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. "If not the worst."
On May 20, police were called to a residence on East College Way to a report that a man — whom police later confirmed to be Aguilar — had come into the house armed with a knife and possibly a gun and left with the woman.
While inside the woman's vehicle the two began arguing and the woman's roommate arrived. While Aguilar exited the passenger side of the vehicle and moved toward the driver's side, the roommate, in an apparent attempt to prevent further harm from coming to the woman, got in the passenger seat.
Aguilar allegedly began driving and told the roommate to get out of the car, but the roommate refused to do so.
The vehicle was later spotted in Sedro-Woolley, but Aguilar allegedly did not stop when Sedro-Woolley officers attempted to pull him over. He later stopped and fled the scene on foot.
Aguilar is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $750,000 bail.
Prosecutors believe a conviction in this case could constitute Aguilar's "third strike," documents state. According to state law, anyone convicted of three such offenses is required to be sentenced to life in prison.
