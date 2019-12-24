MOUNT VERNON — Fifty Skagit County kids got the chance Monday morning to buy holiday gifts for themselves, siblings, parents and other kids in need — and receive shopping advice from local law enforcement.
As part of the annual “Shop with a Hero” event, each kid received a $75 gift card and paired off with an officer to shop at the Mount Vernon Walmart.
“The best part is helping kids and giving them an opportunity to buy presents,” said Mount Vernon school resource officer Brien Reed, who has organized the event for nine years. “The majority are buying gifts for other people.”
Reed said he asked local schools to recommend well-performing students to participate in the event.
“My mom works really hard so I’m going to get her something chocolatey,” 12-year-old Cheyanne Taylor of Sedro-Woolley said as she waited to start shopping.
Officers from the Mount Vernon, Burlington, Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley police departments, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, and State Patrol, along with two volunteer firefighters, participated.
The Walmart Community Grant Program provided the funding for the event.
After picking out gifts, 10-year-old Jose Resendiz and 6-year-old Evelyn Resendiz of Mount Vernon showed off their boxes wrapped in Christmas paper.
Jose said he bought a gift for his sister, and a Lego set and Transformers toy for himself.
With the help of Mount Vernon police Sgt. Brent Thompson, 7-year-old Mason McDanold of Burlington selected toys for himself, his sister and for kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Dad Warren McDanold said Mason’s aunt works at the hospital and he likes to give back to other kids.
As he helped a brother and sister pick out a gift, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the event helps kids see local law enforcement as humans.
“Anytime we can go with kids and do something fun it’s great,” he said. “And I haven’t been in the toy section since my kids were in middle school.”
