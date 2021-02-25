SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council will be filling its third vacancy in eight months after Council member Brenda Kinzer announced she will resign.
Kinzer, who has served on the council since 2014, said she will resign her Ward 3 seat effective March 24. She is moving outside city limits and will no longer be eligible to sit on the council.
Her term was set to expire at the end of the year.
Ward 3 includes residential and downtown areas southeast of Highway 20 from Rhodes Road to Haines Avenue and an area north of Highway 20 between North Sapp Road and North Reed Street.
Mayor Julia Johnson described Kinzer as a council member who shared her thoughts and opinions.
Kinzer's departure follows that of council members Jared Couch and Germaine Kornegay.
Johnson said it is unfortunate to see members depart and take with them knowledge that could be used when making decisions.
An application to fill the seat is available at ci.sedro-woolley.wa.us and applicants have until 4:30 p.m. March 26 to return the application to the deputy city clerk at Sedro-Woolley City Hall, 325 Metcalf St.
Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted regardless of post-marked date. Additional information submitted after this date will not be accepted, unless requested by the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.