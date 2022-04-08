...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Jaeden Grenz, 13, delivers a tray of salmon Friday at the Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon. Jaeden was helping his grandfather Jim prepare salmon while on spring break from school.
MOUNT VERNON — Salmon is back on the menu at Hillcrest Park, with the return of the Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue.
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Vernon Kiwanis Club volunteers and locals are excited to get back to serving salmon during the monthlong Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
“I feel like I’m home again,” said Diane Fox, a Kiwanis Club member volunteering for the barbecue for the 11th year.
She said most of the diners coming for lunch Friday said they were locals.
“There is so much community excitement,” Fox said. “They’re all saying they’re so happy we’re back.”
The meals come with salmon, baked potato, coleslaw, garlic bread, a drink and desert.
Proceeds from the barbecue will support youth-oriented projects and scholarships through such organizations as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County, Community Action of Skagit County and the Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services department.
Specifically, Fox said the barbecue will help fund construction of a new playground on 25th Street in Mount Vernon — a project the Kiwanis Club has been supporting for years.
Returning diners might notice a price increase over 2019. A large plate of food is $23, compared to $15 when the barbecue was last held. Small portions are $20.
“Butter doubled in price, ice doubled in price,” Fox said. “Everything got more expensive.”
Many of the club’s regular suppliers are experiencing shortages for things such as salmon and potatoes, meaning Fox and her team had to go with more expensive alternatives.
She said the club is also paying for personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests for volunteers, and costs have to reflect that.
Last year, in response to the pandemic, the club sold pre-packaged smoked salmon. Fox said the club eventually sold enough to meet its fundraising goals.
The barbecue runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 1.
