The Skagit Public Utility District has appointed Sedro-Woolley City Councilmember Germaine Kornegay to fill a vacant seat on its board of commissioners.
Kornegay, appointed at a district meeting Thursday, was one of 19 candidates for the seat vacated by outgoing Commissioner Eron Berg, according to a news release from the district.
She is set to take office Aug. 16 and will serve until the end of 2022 — completing Berg's six-year term. The salary for the position is $30,804.
Berg announced his resignation after accepting the job of executive director of the Port of Port Townsend.
Kornegay represents the PUD's District 3, which includes Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and the eastern section of the county.
She said she plans to resign from her seat on the City Council, saying she wants to be able to devote sufficient time to the PUD, and to her job and volunteering efforts.
“Her engagement in the community and experience as a council member will serve the PUD well," Berg said of his replacement. "I’m confident that Germaine will pick up where I’m leaving off and I thank her for her service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.