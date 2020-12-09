LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council approved late Tuesday a slimmed-down town budget for the upcoming year.
The council approved a $5.18 million budget, smaller than than the 2020 budget of $5.82 million.
In his written introduction, Mayor Ramon Hayes said the town faces considerable uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affects everything from the health of residents to the amount of revenue the town takes in.
The budget anticipates less spending on public works and sewer projects, with those departments focusing instead on operations and maintenance for the near future. There are no anticipated capital projects for the facilities, streets, parks and sewer departments.
“Next year, any capital projects are off the table. We’re going to take a breather and try to recoup and recover,” Hayes said.
The budget calls for $30,000 to be transferred to the streets department to improve the balance there.
Town Council member John Leaver said he opposed the budget because of a $331,097 contract with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Department.
“I don’t think we get our money’s worth in the sheriff’s contract,” he said.
Hayes said the town was able to complete several projects over the past six years, including the skatepark, the Maple Hall elevator project and the boardwalk project along the Swinomish Channel.
During Tuesday’s meeting, he said the town has plenty to be thankful for despite the challenges ahead, such as relatively robust sales tax revenue and the nearly complete lighting of the Rainbow Bridge.
“There are a lot of things we can point at that have been positive this year in a difficult situation,” he said.
