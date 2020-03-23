LA CONNER — Property owners in the La Conner School District will pay less in property taxes.
The district announced last week that it has refinanced about $15.1 million in voter-approved bonds, a move that will save property owners in the district about $1.6 million over the remaining 13 years of the bonds.
“This is a direct savings to our community members in the form of taxes they expected, but will not have to pay,” Superintendent Whitney Meissner said in a news release.
The old bonds had averaged a 5% interest rate while the new bonds that take their place average 1.79%, the release states.
The about $15.1 million in bonds was the balance on bonds voters approved in 2013 to pay for $20 million in construction projects, which included the restructuring of the district's elementary and middle schools.
In 2013, the life of the bonds was 20 years.
The district has been monitoring the bond market since October, when the School Board approved the selling of the remaining bonds, the news release said.
