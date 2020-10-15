LA CONNER — Five La Conner businesses or organizations have been chosen to receive a total of $20,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The recipients are The Wild Iris Inn ($2,500), COA Mexican Eatery ($2,500), La Conner Live Events ($5,000), the La Conner Guitar Festival ($5,000) and The Museum of Northwest Art ($5,000).
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) administered the grants on behalf of the town of La Conner.
The money came from the federal CARES Act, which was passed to respond to the economic and health crisis sweeping the country.
La Conner received about $46,000 from the legislation. It committed $20,000 to the grants and the remainder to town expenses incurred because of the pandemic, such as for increased safety measures at town hall and overtime costs for additional cleaning.
The La Conner Town Council agreed to EDASC's recommendations during its meeting Tuesday. Council members had previously provided EDASC with criteria for applicants to meet, with a strong emphasis on attracting tourists, which is a crucial industry in the town.
"These grants can go a long way to encourage a healthy business climate in La Conner and help businesses adapt," Mayor Ramon Hayes said in a news release.
City Finance Director Maria DeGoede said in the release: “The small business owners who have received awards are great examples of leadership. It’s great to be able to give them some help during this difficult time.”
The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law in March. Among other provisions, the bill included $150 billion in aid for state and local governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.