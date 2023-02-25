La Conner girls' basketball team beaten by Napavine Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Feb 25, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEHALIS — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team opened the state playoffs Friday with a 52-44 loss to Napavine.The sixth-seeded Braves (20-5) now must play 11th-seeded Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-7) in a loser-out game of the Class 2B State Tournament on Wednesday at Spokane Arena.The regional round loss to third-seeded Napavine (23-3) snapped La Conner's eight-game win streak.Northwest Christian goes into the Round of 12 following a 69-37 win over Forks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Basketball Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
