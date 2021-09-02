Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
LA CONNER — La Conner High School girls' basketball standout Rachel Cram is headed to a college — and community — she says has the same feel as the one she'll be leaving after graduating high school in the spring.
Cram has committed to play basketball at Carroll College, a private college in Helena, Montana.
"The whole town supports the school," Cram said. "It's got a La Conner feel."
Cram will join an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program that went 21-3 last season under coach Rachelle Sayers, who has guided the team to five national tournament appearances.
Cram said the presence of Sayers and the rest of the program's coaching staff was crucial to winning her over during her visit to the school.
"The coaches are awesome, and we just clicked," Cram said.
She said she also explored playing volleyball at Carroll, but there was too much overlap between the seasons of the two sports.
Cram averaged 10.6 points last spring in a season shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She averaged 7.5 points the previous year for a Braves team that finished second in the Class 2B State Tournament.
