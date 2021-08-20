LA CONNER — A familiar face will be leading the La Conner High School football team this season as former assistant coach Charlie Edwards assumes the head coaching role.
The 48-year-old Edwards was the team's defensive coordinator under coach Jeff Scoma a season ago.
"Before that, I worked with the youth leagues," Edwards said. "I've coached youth football, basketball and baseball for the past 12 years or so."
Edwards' coaching staff has several recognizable names in Loren James and Wil James. Loren James will work with the offense and Wil James will be the defensive coordinator.
A 1991 graduate of La Conner High School who played multiple sports at the school, Edwards is a lifelong resident who has been involved with operations at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge for years and currently sits on its board.
"We were looking for someone with a vision for this program and someone who had a connection with the community," La Conner Athletic Director Mikki Gifford said of Edwards. "We looked for someone who is really a kid magnet, who can get kids to turn out. That's what I looked for, someone who can bring in kids."
Edwards jumped at the chance to become an assistant coach at the high school level, and when the head coaching position came open he didn't hesitate to apply. For him, it was about offering stability to a program that has lacked such stability lately.
"This program needed a coach who plans on staying for awhile," he said. "I hope I can bring stability and some wins. They aren't going to have to do another interview for awhile. Once I got the job, I told the kids on the team that someday I hope to be coaching their kids."
That fit Gifford's criteria.
"We wanted someone in that position who can help build a legacy," she said. "Someone who wants longevity. Someone with more of a vision and not necessarily someone who is just here for the experience."
Edwards said the community has been supportive, as have his players and their families. That's something he wants to continue to build upon.
He plans on keeping the wing-T offense installed by his predecessor, saying he thought it was effective and he believes he has the athletes to run it.
His football strategy is straightforward on both sides of the ball.
"Offensively, you take care of the ball," he said. "Defensively, it's about taking the ball away. I told the team the football is very, very important to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.