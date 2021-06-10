LA CONNER — La Conner High School’s graduating seniors were treated Thursday afternoon to a parade through town.
The route took the seniors from the high school, along Sixth, Morris and First streets and ending at the Calico Cupboard.
Well-wishers lined the route to cheer them on.
The seniors will graduate at 5 p.m. June 18 in the high school’s stadium.
Other high school graduations coming up are Cap Sante and Burlington-Edison on Friday; State Street on June 15; and Anacortes on June 16.
